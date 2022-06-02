Video
Electro Mart opens sales center at Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

Md. NurulAfser, DMD of Electro Mart Ltd inaugurated the sales and display center of KONKA, GREE and HAIKO brand electronics and home appliances at historical city of Rajshahi recently, says a press release.
It was also presence of Director Mohammed Sazzed Un Newaz, General Manager (Sales and Marketing) Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and Senior Manager-Retail Sales Md. Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Ltd, respectable and renowned businessmen of the area.
Consumer electronics and home appliances products like KONKA brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, HAIKO brand refrigerator, freezer etc will be available in the display centers.
NurulAfser stated that Electro Mart Ltd sales and display center will deliver world#1 brand of products, interactive and helpful customer services and robust after-sales services.
He also stated that GREE AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of air conditioner market, KONKA brand covers 30% of electronics markets and HAIKO brand covers 10% in Bangladesh. He told that due to quality, special features, after sales service and reasonable price, KONKA, GREE & HAIKO brand electronics are the first choice of electronics consumer all over the world. Electro Mart Rajshahi Display Center will provide special & lucrative gifts with KONKA Fridge, GREE Air Conditioner & KONKA LED TV for the consumers of electronics and home appliances of Rajshahi citizen during whole month of inauguration.


