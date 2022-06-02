Video
Thursday, 2 June, 2022
Business

BBS Cables 10th Partner’s Meet 2022 held

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BBS Cables limited 10th Partner's Meet 2022 took place at the International Convention City Bashundhara on Sunday last.
Chairman of BBS Cables Ltd. Engr. Abu NomanHowlader, Managing Director Engr. Mohammad Badrul Hassan, Director Engr. Hasan Morshed Chowdhury and Director Engr. Mohammad Ruhul Majid, High officials were present in this programme, says a press release.
More than thousands of Dealers of BBS Cables Ltd. from different corner of the country attended in the 10th Partner's Meet 2022 and those business partner's achieved their yearly sales target were awarded by attractive foreign tour packages. Financial assistance was provided to the families of the dealers who died due to Covid-19. It is to be noted that the 100th sales center of BBS Cables Ltd. was celebrated at the event.


