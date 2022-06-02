Asian markets mixed on inflation worry, oil bounces after drop

HONG KONG, June 1: Asian markets fluctuated Wednesday following losses on Wall Street and data reminding traders that inflation shows no sign of easing.

Oil rallied after seeing a sharp drop earlier on reports that OPEC was considering suspending Russia from an output deal, which observers said could allow producers to pump more.

Regional equities have enjoyed a largely healthy run of late on hopes that inflation could be nearing a peak and a sell-off across markets may have run its course, while the easing of some lockdown measures in China added to the optimism.

However, investors were brought down to earth with a bump Tuesday with figures showing eurozone inflation hit a record high in May owing to rocketing energy costs.

The news puts extra pressure on the European Central Bank to act quicker to rein in prices by hiking interest rates along with the Federal Reserve.

There is a fear that acting too late could mean policymakers will have to announce harder, more painful increases later on.

"There are heightened concerns around inflation and where central banks are likely to go trying to combat inflation," Kristina Hooper, of Invesco Advisers, told Bloomberg Radio.

"This has gone from just an inflation scare to a growth scare. Uncertainty has grown."

Equity markets were mixed in Asian trade, with traders shrugging off a further easing of lockdown restrictions in China that many hope will give a much-needed boost to the world's number two economy.

Hong Kong and Shanghai slipped along with Taipei, Bangkok, Mumbai and Manila, though Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington rose. London fell in early trade but Paris and Frankfurt were in the green.

But ACY Securities chief economies Clifford Bennett remained wary.

"After this brief euphoria stock prices are again vulnerable to a mass 'get-out' frenzy as the reality of the already in full swing global slow-down accompanied by ever-higher interest rates begin to take their toll," he said in a commentary.

Oil prices struggled to rebound after falling more than four percent late Tuesday in reaction to a Wall Street Journal report that OPEC was considering removing Russia from an agreement that has locked producers into limited output increases.

Moscow's removal would mean an early end to the pact and allow major crude nations such as Saudi Arabia to open the taps, analysts said. -AFP













