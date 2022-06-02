Video
RMG delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Correspondent

A delegation comprising leaders of apparel associations in Bangladesh held a meeting with Andr Picard, Chief Technical Adviser and Head, Actuarial Services Unit, and Anne-Marie La Rosa of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva on Tuesday.
The delegation included President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, President of Employers Federation of Bangladesh (BEF) Ardashir Kabir, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, BGMEA Standing Committee Chair on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin and Secretary-General for BEF Farooq Ahmed.
They held discussions on various issues pertaining to Bangladesh apparel industry particularly the progress made by the industry in compliance with ILO conventions ratified by the country, said a press release.
They also discussed employment injury insurance scheme for the RMG sector in Bangladesh.
The delegation apprised the ILO of the industry's ongoing initiatives and programmes including ILO's Better Work Program in RMG sector to promote descent working conditions in the garment factories.
They asserted firm commitment of the industry to carrying forward the achievements made so far in ensuring safe and decent workplace for workers and their rights and well-beings.


