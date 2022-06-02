JMI Group gets $80 million FDI from Japan



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan (5th from left), Planning Minister M A Mannan (middle), Japanese Ambassador ITO Naoki (3rd from left) and other guests pose for photographers at an event organized to celebrate the completion of 12 years of collaboration with NIPRO Corporation at a city hotel on Tuesday.

During this time, five entities under NIPRO-JMI Joint Venture, have received 80 million US Dollar (Tk680 crore) foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japan, says a press release.

The occasion was celebrated titled as, "NIPRO-JMI Joint Venture: The trend setter of Japanese equity investment in Bangladesh's healthcare sector" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Tuesday.

The NIPRO-JMI Joint Venture started business through manufacturing medical devices in 2011 and later expanded to healthcare services, pharmaceuticals and product marketing. Around 5,500 employees currently work at five business entities under the joint venture initiative.

The manufacturing units under NIPRO-JMI Joint Venture produce more than 100 healthcare products, including 25 that have been made in Bangladesh for the first time. The entities export products to more than 40 countries, including many in Asia, Europe, Middle East, South America and Africa.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan speaking on the anniversary celebration said, most medical devices in Bangladesh are import-driven, while JMI Group as the pioneer company is not only producing but also exporting. I myself use their face mask, he said.

Planning Minister M A Mannan said the country's development has been ongoing in a structured way. That's why the entrepreneurs in the country are investing on new and sophisticated sectors like medical device manufacturing.

Japanese Ambassador ITO Naoki said, In coming 50-year, Japan will invest more in Bangladesh like in the last 50 years. We need Japanese private investment in Bangladesh, especially private to private partnership.

In this case Japanese and Bangladeshi investors can follow the model of NIPRO-JMI. JMI Group Founder and Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq said, "We have skilled manpower and commitment. All that we need is high technology, equipment and investment support."

He said, "We have already proved our capabilities. During the Covid crisis, our NIPRO-JMI company's product has been used for making the mass vaccination program successful. We have so far supplied 300 million of auto-disable syringes to the government."

Md Abdur Razzaq urged bankers to ensure low-interest loan for the entrepreneurs, who have come out with sophisticated medical device product manufacturing in the country.

Managing Director of global NIPRO Corporation Tsuyoshi Yamazaki said, "Bangladesh is growing very fast and entered into the developing countries club. We have wide opportunity to work for the development of Bangladesh's Healthcare sector.

Committing to invest further in Bangladesh, Tsuyoshi Yamazaki said, "NIPRO-JMI Joint Venture is significantly contributing in Bangladesh healthcare sector. We NIPRO Corporation committed to support any aspect to healthcare sector in Bangladesh."

JMI Group Chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan, Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad President Dr M Iqbal Arslan and Executive Director of NIPRO-JMI Medical Kunio (Kenny) Takamido also spoke. NIPRO Corporation Advisory Board Kazuo Wakatsuki, NIPRO Corporation Director Goichi Miyazumi and NIPRO Corporation Operating Officer Noriyoshi Iwasaki, were present.













