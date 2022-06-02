

Syngenta introduces new farming ecosystem Centrigo in BD

It all starts with the farmer being at the centre of everything, while aiming to transform Bangladesh agriculture for tomorrow, says a press release.

This endeavor of collaboration and partnership will empower farmers with end-to-end solutions to enhance yield, profitability and livelihoods through access to finance, technology and markets.

It is believed that Centrigo will play a fundamental role in reshaping the future of agriculture in the country and drive a sustainable ecosystem in the agriculture landscape of Bangladesh.

The significance of farming to the country's economic and social prosperity is clear. By putting the needs of the farmers at the centre Centrigo aims to support the Government in their ambitions for this critical sector to achieve even greater outcomes for the food security needs of Bangladesh, the prosperity of rural communities and respect for the environment.

In doing so, Centrigo is proud to align with the Government's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The inauguration was attended by Pamela Gonz�lez Lennon, Head of Asia Group, Andre Oliveira, Head of New Farming Ecosystem and Chris Argent, Head of Business Sustainability of APAC Syngenta, A M M Golam Towhid, Managing Director, Syngenta Bangladesh and members of his leadership team.





















