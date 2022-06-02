Video
Inward remittance slides in May by 13pc

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Business Correspondent

Despite strong showing, remittance fell by 13 percent in May this year in comparison with the same month in last year, according to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics.
The central bank data shows in the just outgoing month of May, expatriates sent USD1.88 billion in remittances to the country. However, it was $2.17 billion during the same period of last fiscal.
The country received $2.01 billion in remittances in April, the highest amount in a single month of the current fiscal year. This means remittance fell by $125 million or 6.23 per cent in one month.
Meanwhile, the government has set a target of $26 billion for remittance inflow in the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) which ends in the running month of June.
However, remittances reached only $19.19 billion in the first eleven months of the FY22 which is 73.80 per cent of the government set target.
Sector insiders said that expatriates are benefitted more by sending remittances through formal channels. So, they have steered away from the hundi.
If the government adjusted the dollar rate with formal channels, remittances through banks would increase further, they added
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the requirement for availing 2.5 per cent cash incentive for inward remittances over $5000.
From now on migrant workers can get the incentives rate without submitting any documents. Earlier remitters needed to submit remittance-related documents. This new facility will be available until further notice.
According to Bangladesh Bank Islami Bank Bangladesh received the highest amount of remittance money among all the scheduled commercial banks. It received $345.67 million. The second highest was by Dutch Bangla Bank of $258.29 million. The third highest remittance receiving bank was Agrani Bank $125.89 million and fourth was South East Bank at $105.47 million.


