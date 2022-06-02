Video
ECNEC okays nine projects involving Tk 2665.21cr

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presides over ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved a total of nine projects, including ones to install smart prepayment electricity meters in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
The ECNEC meeting was presided over by ECNEC chair and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC Conference Room, as Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, in the city.
The Prime Minister attended the ECNEC meeting physically this time after two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic situation eased. Over the last two years she had attended the meeting virtually from her official Ganabahban residence.
Planning Commission officials said the Prime Minister had not attended the ECNEC meeting in person since Covid-19 was identified in the country in March 2020. But she physically attended the meetings.
Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam briefed reporters after the ECNEC meeting.
"Nine projects, including two revised ones, were approved. The overall estimated cost for the projects is Tk 2,665.21 crore (only additional costs of the revised projects were counted here)," said Planning Minister MA Mannan.
The project titled "Installation of Smart Prepayment Meters in NESCO areas in Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions" will be implemented by June, 2024 in a bid to enhance revenue collection and reduce electricity system loss.
The Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) Limited will implement the project to install around 12 lakh smart prepayment meters - 11,13,608 single phase ones and 86,392 three phase ones- in 33 upazilas of 14 districts and two city corporations in two divisions.
Six other fresh projects include "Vision 2041: Small Savings Inclusion for Poverty Alleviation" with the estimated cost of Tk 149 crore; "Infrastructure Development of Pirganj, Haragachh and Badarganj Municipalities under Rangpur District" with Tk 87.60 crore.
It also include Establishment and Management of Darul Arkam Ibtedaye Madrasa at a cost of  Tk 199.06 crore, Rehabilitation of 50 BG and 50 MG Passenger Carriage of Bangladesh Railway Western Region" at a cost of Tk 138.47 crore.
Other projects are "South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Integrated Trade Facilitation Sector Development Project: Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) Part" at a cost of Tk 217 crore; and National Board of Revenue Part" at a cost of Tk 313 crore.
The two revised projects include "Construction of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway (1st revised)" project with the rise of cost to Tk 17,553.04 crore from Tk 16,901.32 crore and "BNS Sher-e-Bangla Patuakhali Establishment (1st revised)" project with the rise of cost to Tk 1278.23 crore from Tk 1081.50 crore.


