Three arrested for killing van-puller at Gurudaspur

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, June 1: Police arrested three persons for killing van-puller Abdur Rahim in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
The arrested persons are Biplob, Hannan Sarker and Liton Sarker.
Senior Assistant Superintend of Police (Singra Circle) Md Jamil Akhter confirmed the information in a press briefing at Gurudaspur Police Station at around 10am on Tuesday.
He said one Raihan, an expatriate from Nazirpur Union, developed an extramarital affair with the wife of van-puller Abdur Rahim. There had also been a feud in between Raihan and Abdur Rahim over money.
Following this, Raihan planned to kill Abdur Rahim, and told his son Liton and cousin brother Hannan Sarker to contact with a killer. They, later, contacted with Biplob to kill Abdur Rahim.
On May 24, Biplob, Liton and Hannan killed Abdur Rahim and left his body in a maize field in Nazirpur Union.    
Police recovered the body the next morning.
Later, three teams of the law enforcers arrested Biplob, Liton and Hannan Sarker after conducting separate drives using technology.
The mystery became solved within seven days of the murder.
The arrested confessed of killing Abdur Rahim during primary interrogation.
Abdur Rahim, 43, son of Sona Mia, was a resident of Nazirpur Natun Para Village.



