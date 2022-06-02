Video
Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolboy and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Barishal and Narsingdi, on Tuesday.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from his residence in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Kayes Mia, 20, was the son of Rahmat Ullah, a resident of Kabirpur Village under Chilaura-Haldipur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the family members found the body of Kayes hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Jagannathpur Police Station (PS) Sushankar Pal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from a ditch in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Dipta Mandal, 8, son of Dipak Mandal of Kazibari Village under Harta Union in the upazila. He was a third grader at a local school.
Wazirpur PS OC Md Ali Arshad said Dipta went missing from home at around 11pm on May 27.
His family members lodged a general diary with the PS the following day.
On suspicion, locals caught Ratan Biswas and Nayan Shil.
They, later, confessed of killing Dipta.
Following their statement, police recovered the body of the child wrapped in a sack from a ditch in the area at around 8:30am and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Apart from Ratan and Nayan, police also arrested Ratan's wife Iva Mallick in this regard.    
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tania, 22, wife of Faruk Mia, a resident of Mahisbera Paschimpara Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Faruk had been at loggerheads with Tania for dowry money since the marriage. As a sequel to it, Faruk and his family members killed her following a feud on Monday night.
Family members of the deceased alleged that the incident is a pre-planned murder and demanded justice over it.
However, police recovered the hanging body of Tania from her in-laws' house in the morning and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Raipur PS Inspector (Investigation) Gobinda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding legal action will be taken after investigation.


