Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Python released in Kaptai National Park

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, June 1: An 18-foot-long python was released in the deep forest of Kaptai National Park in the district on Wednesday noon.
Earlier, the forest department recovered the snake weighted 22kg from a house in the upazila.
Kaptai Range Forest Officer Khandaker Mahamudul Haque Murad said the python was released in the Kaptai National Park at around 12:30pm following the instruction of Rangamati Forest Preservation Officer Md Subedar Islam and South Divisional Forest Officer Saleh Md Shoyaib Khan.
Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain and the forest guards of Kaptai Range were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three arrested for killing van-puller at Gurudaspur
The World Milk Day-2022 was observed in Rangamati
Three found dead in 3 dists
Python released in Kaptai National Park
Two electrocuted in Rajshahi, Satkhira
A day-long workshop on 'Electronic Government Procurement for mayors
Nine minors drown in six districts
Four men murdered in four districts


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft