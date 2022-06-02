Python released in Kaptai National Park

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, June 1: An 18-foot-long python was released in the deep forest of Kaptai National Park in the district on Wednesday noon.

Earlier, the forest department recovered the snake weighted 22kg from a house in the upazila.

Kaptai Range Forest Officer Khandaker Mahamudul Haque Murad said the python was released in the Kaptai National Park at around 12:30pm following the instruction of Rangamati Forest Preservation Officer Md Subedar Islam and South Divisional Forest Officer Saleh Md Shoyaib Khan.

Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain and the forest guards of Kaptai Range were also present at that time.









