Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:35 AM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Rajshahi, Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondents

Two persons have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Satkhira, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A construction worker was electrocuted while working at Shaheed Mahmud Habib Himel Academic Building in Rajshahi University on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sagar, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, hailed from Adpur Village of Netrakona District.
Eyewitnesses said Sagar came in contact with an electric wire while he grabbed an iron rod used in construction in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sagar dead.
Rajshahi University Student Adviser M Tareq Noor confirmed the incident.
SATKHIRA: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 44, a resident of Gorerkanda Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rezaul came in contact with a live electric wire after he suddenly fell on an electric water pump in a room at Sultanpur Boro Bazar at around 6am. He was working there.
Critically injured Rezaul was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station Golam Kabir confirmed the incident.


