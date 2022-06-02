

A day-long workshop on 'Electronic Government Procurement for mayors











A day-long workshop on 'Electronic Government Procurement for mayors, chairmen and zilla parishad administrators of Noakhali Region' was held in Quamrul Islam Siddique Hall at LGED Bhaban in the town on Wednesday. Additional Chief Engineer of Chattogram Division LGED Md Enamul Haque was present as chief guest while Superintending Engineer of Noakhali Region LGED Kazi Golam Mustafa presided over the programme. Superintending Engineer (Procurement Unit) of LGED HQ Anwarul Islam, and its Executive Engineers Md Abdus Sattar and Md Ekramul Haque were also present as special guests at the workshop. photo: observer