Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:35 AM
Nine minors drown in six districts

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondents

Nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Dinajpur, Barishal, Jashore, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Kishoreganj, in three days.
DINAJPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ishan, son of Sabbir Hossain, a resident of Baltair Village under Sheikhpura Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ishan fell down into a canal nearby the house at around 10am while he was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Local Union Parishad member Amjad Hossain confirmed the      incident.
BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Niloy Halder, 8, son of Narayan Halder, a resident of Askar Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.
Agailjhara Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Niloy Halder fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
The family members, later, rescued him from the pond and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Nazmul Hossain declared the minor boy dead.
The family members said Niloy was an epilepsy patient.   
JASHORE: Three minor children drowned in a pond in Bagherpara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Toma, 8, daughter of Harun Molya, Sumayia, 8, daughter of Kamrul Islam, and Hossain, 5, son of Sayeed Molya, residents of Dakshin Sreerampur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said they drowned in a pond at around 1 pm while taking bath in it.
Later, locals rescued them and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagherpara PS Firoz Uddin confirmed the incident.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Tikrampur area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Didar Ali, 5, son of Delwar Hossain, and Tisha, 4, daughter of Hossain, residents of Tikrampur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Didar and Tisha fell down in a pond while they were playing near its bank at around 12pm.
Locals rescued them and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.
Chapainawabganj Sadar PS OC Mojaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The incident took place in Dwarikhoir Village under Nagar Union in the upazila at noon.  
The deceased was identified as Minhaz Uddin, 8, son of Motaleb Hossain, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Gazipur District.
Nagar UP Chairman Mostafa Shamsuzzaman said Minhaz along with his aunt came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Dwarikhoir area two days back.
However, he drowned in a pond in the area at noon while bathing in it along with other children.
After conducting a search, his body was recovered from the pond, the UP chairman added.   
KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Arafat Hasan, 6, son of Anar Mia, a resident of Kodalia Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arafat fell in a pond nearby the house while playing beside it.
Later, the family members recovered his body from the pond after conducting a long search.
Pakundia PS OC Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident.


