Four men murdered in four districts

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Pabna, Narail and Kurigram, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend over a dispute of financial transaction in the city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rabbi, 24, son of Kalu, a resident of Haragram Natunpara area under Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) in the city.

Police sources said there had been a feud between Rabbi and his friend Emon for a long time over financial transactions.

As sequel to it, two friends got involved in a fight with sharp weapons at around 1am, which left both of them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the duo and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Rabbi dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy. Emon's treatment is undergoing at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) SM Masud Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this connection.

NARAIL: A trader was hacked to death by his rivals in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Nizam Sheikh, 55, son of Peta Sheikh, was a resident of Telkara Village in the upazila. He was a raw material trader at Borodia Bazar.

Police and the deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Nizam Sheikh in Telkara area at night while he was returning home from a tea stall, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalia Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nizam dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Nizam had a long standing feud with one Imrul Molla over establishing supremacy in the area.

He might have been killed following the dispute, they added.

Lohagara PS OC Abu Sheikh Hena Milon confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

KURIGRAM: A young man was stabbed to death in the district town on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Maidul Islam Bappi, 22, son of Khadem Ali, a resident of Matikata Mor area under Kurigram Municipality. He was a first year honours student at Kurigram Majida Adarsha Degree College.

Police and local sources said Bappi and Khokon Islam, 22, were working at Jalil Bidi Factory in the town as day-labourers in the afternoon. The two were locked into an altercation over trivial matter at that time.

At one stage of the altercation, Khokon stabbed Bappi with a knife, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, Khokon managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

The law enforcers are trying to arrest him.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Santhia Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Ruhul Amin, 32, son of Akmal Hossain, was a resident of Bhulbaria Union under Ataikula PS in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Ruhul Amin in front of Swargram Government Primary School on Sunday night, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man critically injured.

Abu Saeed, 45, cousin of Ruhul Amin, was also injured as he came forward to rescue him.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pabna General Hospital.

Later, Ruhul Amin succumbed to his injuries there at around 1am while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy in the morning.

Police suspect that Ruhul Amin might have been killed over land dispute.















