Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:35 AM
Lightning strike kills two men

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Naogaon, in three days.  
DINAJPUR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Obaidur Hossain, 35, son of Emajuddin, a resident of Umarpail Jaliapara area under shashra Union.
Local sources said Obaidur went to field to fetch cattle at around 1 pm.
Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving Obaidur dead on the spot.
Shashra Union Parishad Chairman Moksed Ali confirmed the incident.
NAOGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ayen Uddin, 50, a resident of Sarail Village under Shaikarpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ayen Uddin was returning home with a flock of ducks from a canal near his house at around 7:30pm on Saturday. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Naogaon Sadar Police Station Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.


