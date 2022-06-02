Bauphal villagers suffer for want of bridge



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, June 1: Villagers including over 1,000 students of five education institutions of Adabaria Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district have been using a fragile bamboo-built pathway for a long time taking life risks.To make their daily communication, this pathway over a canal in Dakkhin Madhabpur Village at the union is the only way. Most students of Dakkhin Madhabpur Government Primary School, Laxmipasha Government Junior Secondary School, Madhabpur NK Secondary School, Agriculture Diploma College, and Mahsen Uddin Nooria Fazil Madrasa are using the risky pathway.Locals are used to crossing the canal through the bamboo pathway for going to Upazila Sadar, neighbouring Hazirhat, Kashipurm Milghar, Madhabpur Bazar, and Union Parishasd. In carrying agriculture goods and other essential commodities, they are facing troubles everyday.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of school students came up with their regular sufferings in passing over it. It is the demand of village people for a bridge or a culvert in the place of the bamboo pathway, said Anita and Rebeka.Adabaria Union Chairman Manzurul Alam Haldar said, "We had informed local MP and Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) before for replacing the bamboo pathway with a culvert or a bridge."LGED's Bauphal Upazila Engineer Sultan Hossain said, a step will be taken in this regard at the upazila coordination meeting.