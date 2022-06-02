Man gets life term for killing father in Tangail

A court in Tangail on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Ghatail Upazila of the district in 2020.

Tangail District and Sessions Judge Fahmida Kader handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Hasmot Ali, 42, son of Samed Ali, a resident of Ramdebpur Hengarchala Village in the upazila.

According to the prosecution, Hasmot demanded money to his father Samed to buy drugs on October 17 in 2020, but Samed refused it.

At that time, Hasmot struck his father with a spade, leaving him dead on the spot.

Hasna Begum, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Ghatail Police Station accusing her son Hasmot.

Later, Sub-Inspector Ariful Hasan submitted a charge-sheet to the court on November 29, 2020.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

Public Prosecutor S Akbar Khan confirmed the matter.









