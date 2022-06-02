Number of displaced in Myanmar tops 1m: UN

YANGON, June 1: Post-coup violence has pushed the number of displaced people in Myanmar over one million for the first time, the UN has said, warning of "dire" conditions as the monsoon approaches and fighting rages.

Almost 700,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the toppling of Aung San Suu Kyi's government last year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Tuesday.

Civilian militias have formed to fight back against the coup across the country, and the junta has responded with an onslaught that rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extra-judicial killings and airstrikes on civilians. -AFP