Recife municipal workers and firefighters work at the site of a landslide in the community Vila dos Milagres, Barro neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, on June 01, 2022. Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain have now killed at least 106 people in northeastern Brazil, officials said Tuesday as emergency workers continued a desperate search. photo : AFP