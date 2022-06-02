Pogba to leave Man Utd

MANCHESTER, JUNE 1: French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba is to leave Manchester United at the end of June, the club said Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a largely disappointing second spell.

The 29-year-old's departure at the end of his contract will see United recoup none of the then record £89 million ($112 million) he cost them when they bought him from Juventus in 2016.

However, new United manager Erik ten Hag has clearly decided Pogba's chances at the club have come and gone.

A second spell at Juventus -- where he won four Serie A titles -- may well be on Pogba's menu as Italian media have suggested he has given a verbal agreement to return and accepted a lower salary.

Ten Hag wishes to refresh a side that has seen their city rivals Manchester City become the powerhouse they once were under Alex Ferguson. United have rarely threatened to repeat those days since he retired in 2013.

Pogba flourished initially under Jose Mourinho -- who also brought in the since departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku -- and was part of the sides that won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

His subsequent performances rarely matched those he produced for France in their 2018 World Cup campaign. -AFP











