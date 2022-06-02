Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former England cricketer Jim Parks dies aged 90

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

LONDON, JUNE 1: Former England wicketkeeper-batsman Jim Parks, who played 46 Tests between 1954 and 1968, has died aged 90, his county Sussex announced on Tuesday.
At the time of his death, he was England's oldest living Test cricketer.
"Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to announce the death of Jim Parks at the age of 90," the club said in a statement. "Jim died in Worthing hospital this morning after a fall at home last week."
Born in 1931, Parks made his debut for Sussex at the age of 18 and went on to play in 739 first class matches and 132 List A games for the county.
He was picked purely as a batsman for a single Test against Pakistan in 1954 but he only really made an impact once he took up wicketkeeping four years later.
"It came about by accident," he once said.
"I didn't keep wicket at the start of my career. I was a specialist batsman. A couple of years after that, Sussex were playing against Essex in a Championship game at Chelmsford, when our wicketkeeper, Rupert Webb got injured.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final
Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid
Pogba to leave Man Utd
Former England cricketer Jim Parks dies aged 90
Bangladesh placed sixth losing last match
Stokes wants England to feel 'free' as Broad and Anderson recalled
Hope century leads West Indies to ODI win over Netherlands
World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft