Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh placed sixth losing last match

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh became sixth in the Asia Cup Hockey after losing to Pakistan by an 8-0 big margin in the last match on Wednesday. The winners led the first half by 2-0.
It was not hard to predict that the boys in red and green outfits were going to lose the match. Winning against such a strong opponent was not an option for the boys. The Bangladesh boys succeeded in sticking the opponents in a 2-0 margin in the first half which was considered a good performance of the boys.
It was the biggest margin defeat for Bangladesh in the meet. The second biggest one was a 1-8 defeat to Malaysia in the group round.
Although Bangladesh was eying the fifth spot in the event, losing some vital points didn't let the team make it possible eventually. Winning the match, Pakistan placed fifth in the hockey meet.







