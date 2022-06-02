Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Australia coach misses Sri Lanka tour for Covid

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

SYDNEY, JUNE 1: New Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid and was not on the plane Wednesday as the country's Twenty20 squad flew out to Sri Lanka.
The 40-year-old, who replaced Justin Langer when he quit earlier this year and was interim coach on a successful tour of Pakistan, will miss at least the opening week of Australia's first visit to Sri Lanka in six years.
McDonald tested positive on Tuesday and is to remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days, Cricket Australia said.
It means he will miss the opening T20 match in Colombo on June 7, but could be cleared to travel to the second a day later.
Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the team in McDonald's absence.
Australia's tour to Sri Lanka, comprising three T20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Tests, has already been hit by concerns about security given the recent political tumult in the country.
Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy has been hammered by a critical foreign currency shortage, leading to months of acute shortages of food, medicines and other essentials.
Weeks of protests outside the president's seafront office have demanded his resignation over government mismanagement of the crisis.
Players in the ODI and Test squads will fly to Sri Lanka later.
Australia will take a new-look backroom team on the tour, with three new assistant coaches, a new physiotherapist and a new psychologist on board.
New Zealand icon Daniel Vettori will start his tenure as one of the full-time assistant coaches before the first of two Tests begins in Galle on
June 29.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final
Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid
Pogba to leave Man Utd
Former England cricketer Jim Parks dies aged 90
Bangladesh placed sixth losing last match
Stokes wants England to feel 'free' as Broad and Anderson recalled
Hope century leads West Indies to ODI win over Netherlands
World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft