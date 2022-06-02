Video
Shakib's captaincy can change team environment, says Sujon

Mominul takes wise decision

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Sports Reporter

Shakib's captaincy can change team environment, says Sujon

Shakib's captaincy can change team environment, says Sujon

Amidst new Test captaincy vibe, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon expressed his belief that Shakib Al Hasan's maturity and experience will help to bring dramatic change in the team if he retakes captaincy.
"Whenever we asked Shakib, he says that he enjoys Test than any other formats. If he wants to play (Test) and wants to take captaincy, it'll bring changes in him, I think," Sujon told journalists on Wednesday.
"Shakib bears uncommon level of cricket knowledge. He is a character who can adopt with anybody. He captained Bangladesh twice earlier. If he gets captaincy now then he'll play a good role to change team environment drastically," he explained.
The BCB will take decision about the post-Mominul era Test captain today during the board meeting. Sujon however, wants to see a senior player as skipper. He said, "I am not assuring that Shakib will our next captain. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have there as Mahmudullah retired from Test cricket. I don't know whether Mushfiq will take the charge or not".
Shakib is now 35 and it's the age of retirement as most of the international players bid adieu to cricket at this stage. But Sujon believes that Shakib is fit enough to carry on playing for couple of more years.
"Playing long time depends on many things including fitness and injury. Shakib is a very experienced cricketer now," Sujon expressed.
"He's not that old and he'll play at least two to three years more. He, Tamim, Mushfiq, Riyad did many things for the country and made Bangladesh known to the world. They should now try to take Bangladesh to an incomparable height," he added.
Among the alternatives of Mominul's successors Ltion Das and Mehidy Miraz are the strong claimants of captaincy after Shakib. Sujon however, doesn't like Liton much. In this regard he said, "Liton is a very introvert cricketer and I always like extrovert players. Liton has a very clear cricketing brain".
Regarding Mominul's retirement, he said, "Mominul is a performer first. He tried his level best to lead the team which might affect his own performances. So, I must say that he had taken a wise decision".


