Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:32 AM
Liton avails highest ever Test rating points among Bangladesh batters

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh wicket keeper batter Liton Das surpass Tamim Iqbal's record of highest Test rating points among Bangladesh batters ever gained. He is also at top on the ranking among Bangladesh batters.
Liton hoarded 281 runs during just late two-match home series against Sri Lanka with two fifties and a century, moved five steps up on the ranking to 12th. He is holding 724 rating points to break Tamim's 709 points' record that he attained in 2009 during the series against Australia.
Mushfiqur Rahim for his 303 accumulated runs against Sri Lanka hitting two tons and a fifty, also achieved his career best 675 rating points and soared seven steps up at 18.
Tamim Iqbal meanwhile, moved down to 32nd position, 5 steps below to the previous place.
No positive move for Bangladesh bowlers but speedster Ebadot Hossain went 3 steps up at 84 after the series against Sri Lanka. Despite his six-for Tajul Islam moved down five places to 27 while Shakib Al Hasan remained unmoved at 29th spot despite fifer in Dhaka Test.


