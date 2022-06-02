HC grants 35 JCD men anticipatory bail

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted six-week anticipatory bail to 35 Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men including its president Kazi Rawanakul Islam Shraban and general secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel in separate cases filed by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders over clashes at Dhaka University.

The court also asked them to surrender to a lower court within this period.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md. Salim passed the order.

On May 22 and on May 24, the BCL leaders and activists prevented JCD men from entering the Dhaka University (DU) campus with processions, triggering clashes.

JCD leaders and activists alleged that at least 30 of their leaders and activists were injured in the attack by BCL men.

On May 22, police filed a case at Paltan Police Station and on May 27, president of DU's Shahidullah Hall BCL Zahidul Islam Zahid lodged a complaint at Shahbagh Police Station against several named and unnamed JCD leaders and activists. UNB