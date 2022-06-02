12, including 5 of same family, killed in road accidents

At least 12 people were killed and 30 were injured others injured in separate road accidents in Rajbari, Rangpur, Khulna and Chattogram districts on Wednesday.

In the capital city, a woman was killed after being hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in city's Mughda area on Tuesday night. The dead was Nazma Begum, 55.

Mugda Police Station OC Jamal Uddin Mir said the vehicle hit the woman in TT Para area when she was crossing the road around 10pm. The woman was rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital with critical injuries. There the on-duty doctors declared her dead, the OC said.

Nazma's body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy. Police seized the vehicle and detained its driver Sohel Rana after the accident.

Our Rajbari Correspondent added that seven people, including five members of the same family, were killed and eight others were injured when a truck crashed into a car and a battery-run three-wheeler in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Nasir, 35, the auto-rickshaw driver, Noyon Sheikh, 9, Md Yusuf, 6, Mariam, 40, Marjina Begum, 40, Shila Khatun, 20, and Mashiran Bibi, 60, of the district's Pangsha upazila.

The accident occurred at around 9:00am when the driver lost control of the speeding truck and crashed into the two vehicles in the Chandpur Railgate area of Kalukhali upazila, police said.

Our Khulna Correspondent added that two persons were killed and at least 11 others were injured when a bus hit a motorcycle before plunging into a roadside ditch in Khulna this morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Ali Osman from Khaliskhali village in Satkhira, and Abdul Khaleq from Golna village in Khulna. Ali Osman worked as a medical representative while Abul Khaleq was a logging worker. The accident occurred at around 8.30am in the Gutudia area of Dumuria upazila.

In Rangpur, a 22-year-old woman was killed while her husband and their minor child were injured when a truck hit their bike in the Baraibari area of Gangachhara upazila of the district in the morning. The deceased was identified as Dithi Begum, wife of Md Mahmud.

The accident occurred at around 11:00am when the truck crashed into the bike, leaving Dithi dead on the spot, said Dulal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gangachhara police station.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a 22-year old man was killed as a truck ran over him in Chattogram's Lohagara upazila on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Saiful, son of Bazal Ali, of Chunti Adarsha Para in the upazila.











