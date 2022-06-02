Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

After 57yrs, passengers take rail route from Chilahati to Haldibari

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

As the rail ministers of Bangladesh and India waved green flags on screen, the Mitali Express left New Jalpaiguri Station for Dhaka, on Wednesday, June 1.
On Wednesday, Rail Minister Nurul Islam and his Indian counterpart Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the train service on the Chilahati-Haldibari route, reports bdnews24.com.
It was the first time in 57 years that a passenger train was running on the route.
The Mitali Express now becomes the third passenger train service between India and Bangladesh.
The new train is a 'milestone' for cooperation in the railway sector for both countries, Indian Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The Chilahati-Haldibari route was important during British rule. Passenger and cargo trains used to run from Darjeeling to Kolkata via Khulna along its tracks.
The traditional British Darjeeling Mail Train was a common sight for the people of West Bengal and East Bengal at the time.
The rail link was closed after the India-Pakistan war in 1965.
In a virtual bilateral meeting in 2020, the prime ministers of both countries inaugurated a project to reopen the rail link after 55 years. On Aug 1 last year, cargo trains began to run on the route.
The passenger train Mitali Express was introduced on Mar 27, 2021 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. After a pause of 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the passenger train is making its first trip.
A shared tradition, present and future is the basis of the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India, said Indian Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"Currently, the relationship at all levels - from the lowest to the highest is dynamic. The Mitali Express will be a milestone to strengthen the relationship."
As part of the cooperation between the countries, railways in both countries have ongoing shared projects.
"We're learning from the experience of the Bangladesh Railway and trying to cooperate from our side," Vaishnaw said.
He highlighted the increase in the number of passengers and goods on the railway over the past few years. The number of cargo trains went up to 1,600 from 700, he said.
He applauded Bangladesh's initiatives in the rail sector, including upgrading rail tracks to broad gauge and providing electric supply.
Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam said the friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India, which was tarnished after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has strengthened further in recent times.
He mentioned that the railway sector was severely damaged during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.    
    - bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC grants 35 JCD men anticipatory bail
12, including 5 of same family, killed in road accidents
Women entrepreneurs exchanged views at a seminar on the upcoming National Budget
After 57yrs, passengers take rail route from Chilahati to Haldibari
9 more dengue cases reported
Pvt univs need to show greater capacity if they are to offer PhDs: UGC
Decision on construction Ctg-Cox' Bazar by year end
Rice price soars due to AL's tinkering, says Fakhrul


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft