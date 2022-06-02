Video
Home Back Page

9 more dengue cases reported

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Bangladesh reported nine more dengue - a viral infection - cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning. All the new patients were admitted to Dhaka hospitals at that time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Forty-nine dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the capital.
In 2022, the DGHS has recorded 361 dengue cases and 312 recoveries so far. However, it has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.     UNB


