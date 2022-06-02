Video
Pvt univs need to show greater capacity if they are to offer PhDs: UGC

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Private universities will have to show greater capabilities and capacity before they will get approval to offer PhD degrees, says Dr Muhammed Alamgir, a member of the University Grants Commission.
Approval will not be granted suddenly and the UGC is not yet 'satisfied' about the preparations taken by private universities on the matter, he indicated to bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
"If private universities submit a full proposal, the UGC will discuss it. Their capacity will be scrutinised."
Public universities in Bangladesh are able to offer doctoral degrees, but private ones cannot.
The issue came to the fore during a television discussion on Tuesday.
 "Universities can offer all types of education and opportunities for research, there are no restrictions on that," Dr Alamgir had said during the discussion. "But, to offer PhDs, the university must create an environment for research."
"Overall, the UGC is not confident that private universities can offer proper PhD degrees at this time."
Alamgir urged private universities to 'step forward' and discuss the matter. "If the top 10-15 private universities come to us with a complete proposal, we will consider their ability to offer a PhD degree and their ability to research at that level."
"They have to create a PhD degree ordinance. Then the UGC will consider the matter, analyse their capacity. If it is deemed acceptable, they will get the chance to offer the degrees." -bdnews24.com


