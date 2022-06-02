Decision on construction Ctg-Cox' Bazar by year end

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 1: The construction works of the 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar Expressway under Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Japan assistance will begin very soon.

According to PPP Authority sources, the feasibility study completed by an expert BUET team has already been reviewed by the Japanese counterpart.

Sources said, Japan government has agreed to construct 136- km- long Expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

One inter-minsterial meeting will decide the modus operandi of the project at the end of the current year.

The PPPA sources said, the BUET expert team who had conducted the study submitted the report to the PPP Authority on January 6 last and the estimated cost of the project has been earmarked at Taka 42,000 crore.

The expressway will be constructed under PPP system G to G assistance with Japan government.

According to PPPA sources, two proposals for the project have been considered in the feasibility study.

The proposals include; construction of the existing Road into a six-lane with two-lane on both sides for the low speed vehicles and another is the construction of a two storied Elevated Expressway on the middle of the road.

PPPA sources said that both Japan and Bangladesh counterpart had selected the construction of a six-lane road with two-lane on both sides for the low speed vehicles.

So, the government is going ahead with the six-lane road at a cost of Taka 42,000 crore.

A Japanese firm Marubeni Corporation has proposed to take the initiative for construction of the project. PPPA sources hoped that the construction of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway would begin within the next two years that would be completed by five years duration.

Meanwhile, the expert team of BUET started the study in September in 2019 last. It was scheduled to be completed by August last. But the study was hampered since April last for Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to PPPA sources, the Bangladesh government had negotiated with Japan government in 2017 last for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm. Currently, the Bangladesh PPP authority resumed negotiation with their Japanese counterpart,which also yielded positive result.

The Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development Project Proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to four- lane one at a cost of Taka 13,000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018 last.

But the Prime Minister directed the authority concerned to take a project for construction of an Expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of four- lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and has been conducting a feasibility study by an expert team of BUET.

The sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as elevated or on plain land.

Sources said, the road has become a significant one to connect the tourist city, Cox's Bazar as well as the Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, LNG Terminal etc. The traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of this expressway.









