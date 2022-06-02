Video
Thursday, 2 June, 2022
Rice price soars due to AL's tinkering, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a seminar organised by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at the National Press Club on Wednesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a seminar organised by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal at the National Press Club on Wednesday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged, "Awami League manipulates rice market and increases price."
He made the allegation while speaking at a seminar titled, "Bangladesh's agricultural revolution-Shaheed Zia's policies and programmes" at press club on Wednesday.  
Mentioning the rise of daily commodities prices in the country, BNP Secretary General said, "Rice price is raising even in the full Boro season. Because businessmen of Awami League are behind the manipulation of the rice market. They are cutting our pockets knowing that the days of looting are coming to an end."
"The famine in 1974 was due to mismanagement of the post-war Awami League government and corruption of its leaders," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "If these miscreants are not removed from power, the country will be in trouble again. "
Calling on the Awami League leaders to use moderate language, the BNP Secretary General said, "Obaidul Quader, change the language. The way you threatened yesterday, it is not the political language. You are speaking this language because you do not believe in democracy. But you are confusing the world, talking about democracy."
"We never underestimate the leaders of any party. We always acknowledge the contribution of leaders for the country. My leader Ziaur Rahman taught this to me," said Fakhrul and added," but they speak in contempt of our leaders at every moment. Remember, pride is the root of all evil."
BNP leader said, "Chhatra League beaten up the students and you justifying it illegally. This is the character of Awami League," he added.








Rice price soars due to AL's tinkering, says Fakhrul


