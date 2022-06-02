Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 June, 2022, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader asks BNP to shun undemocratic path, join polls

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called upon the BNP leaders to return to the path of welfare-based politics shunning the undemocratic way.
He made the call in a statement condemning what he said the BNP general secretary's customary lies and malicious statements published and disseminated in the media.
The AL leader said those who had been ousted by a mass movement should not talk about staging a mass upsurge against the government.  
In his statement, Quader said that anti-people forces have already been exposed to the nation. "We want to keep the people away from the shadow of this evil force," he said.
He denounced BNP's claim that its founder Ziaur Rahman introduced so-called multi-party democracy in the country.
Zia, he said, was a military dictator who violated the constitution and destroyed democracy after the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family.  
"In addition to politically reviving the anti-liberation and anti-communal forces, Ziaur Rahman made a mockery of the nation by introducing curfew democracy in the name of multi-party democracy," he said.
He said BNP is still trying to create a so-called multi-party platform with anti-liberation forces, anti-independence political parties and leaders.
The Awami League general secretary also said that this platform of the so-called movement to liberate the corrupt leadership is basically a platform to disrupt democracy and peace and security of the people.
Quader said the government has not detained anyone except in specific cases and the independent judiciary has established the rule of law in the country.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC grants 35 JCD men anticipatory bail
12, including 5 of same family, killed in road accidents
Women entrepreneurs exchanged views at a seminar on the upcoming National Budget
After 57yrs, passengers take rail route from Chilahati to Haldibari
9 more dengue cases reported
Pvt univs need to show greater capacity if they are to offer PhDs: UGC
Decision on construction Ctg-Cox' Bazar by year end
Rice price soars due to AL's tinkering, says Fakhrul


Latest News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices
Mayoral candidate attacked during campaign in Jhenidah
FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia
Youth to turn Bangladesh into 'Sonar Bangla': Dipu Moni
Civil society for including income taxpayers in proposed pension scheme
'Zubaida fugitive in view of law, HC makes mistake hearing her plea'
New arms supply to Ukraine poses direct conflict risk: Russia warns US
Fisherman electrocuted in Patuakhali
Most Read News
Moneypox has likely spread under the radar "for some time": WHO
World's 'most neglected' refugee crises all in Africa: NGO
'e-KYC has changed financial ecosystem in Bangladesh'  
Death toll from Brazil storm rises to 100
EU leaders downplay chances of Russian gas ban
Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record
US to send Ukraine 'advanced rocket systems: Biden
Many months of Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead: Blinken
BNP, Biplobi Workers Party agree to oust govt thru movement: Fakhrul
New Australian govt includes record 13 women ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft