Quader asks BNP to shun undemocratic path, join polls

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called upon the BNP leaders to return to the path of welfare-based politics shunning the undemocratic way.

He made the call in a statement condemning what he said the BNP general secretary's customary lies and malicious statements published and disseminated in the media.

The AL leader said those who had been ousted by a mass movement should not talk about staging a mass upsurge against the government.

In his statement, Quader said that anti-people forces have already been exposed to the nation. "We want to keep the people away from the shadow of this evil force," he said.

He denounced BNP's claim that its founder Ziaur Rahman introduced so-called multi-party democracy in the country.

Zia, he said, was a military dictator who violated the constitution and destroyed democracy after the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family.

"In addition to politically reviving the anti-liberation and anti-communal forces, Ziaur Rahman made a mockery of the nation by introducing curfew democracy in the name of multi-party democracy," he said.

He said BNP is still trying to create a so-called multi-party platform with anti-liberation forces, anti-independence political parties and leaders.

The Awami League general secretary also said that this platform of the so-called movement to liberate the corrupt leadership is basically a platform to disrupt democracy and peace and security of the people.

Quader said the government has not detained anyone except in specific cases and the independent judiciary has established the rule of law in the country. UNB











