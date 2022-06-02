SC upholds HC order to arrest two AB Bank officials

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the High Court order that asked police to arrest two AB Bank officials within 24 hours for not complying with its earlier directive to provide a bank statement to Shafiur Rahman, a Satkhira based businessman.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order after rejecting appeals filed by AB Bank officials for staying the HC order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice A K M Zahirul Huq issued an order to arrest AB Bank's two officials, an assistant vice president of the bank's head office, Aminul Islam, and the Satkhira Branch Manager within 24 hours.

Officials of the Gulshan Police Station in Dhaka and Satkhira Police Station in Satkhira have been asked to comply with the order. The police officials have also been asked to produce the two bankers in the High Court on June 5.

The HC bench came up with the order following a petition filed by Shafiur Rahman, a Satkhira based businessman, seeking its directive saying that the bank officials didn't provide loan statement to the petitioner even after the HC order.

Deputy Attorney General Wayesh Al Haruni appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the state, while lawyer Earul Islam appeared for the petitioner.

Later Deputy Attorney General Wayesh Al Haruni said, "Shafiur Rahman took a loan from the AB Bank. He sought a bank statement recently against his loan, but the bank authorities refused him to give the statement. On this ground, Shafiur filed a writ petition with the High Court."









