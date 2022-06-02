Video
2 get life in prison for acid attacks in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 2 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CHATTOGRAM, June 1: A Chattogram court has sentenced a woman and her brother to life in prison for attacking two cousins with acid.
Chattogram Fifth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Nargis Akhter delivered the verdict in the decade-old case on Wednesday.
Both suspects, Farzana Latif Saki, 35, and Iftekhar Latif Sadi, 34, were in court to hear the verdict. They were taken to jail after the verdict was delivered.
At the time the incident took place, the victims - Mumtaha Karina and Salnabil Tasnim - were 19 and 16, respectively. The suspects are their cousins. The two suspects were sentenced to life in prison under one section of the 2002 Acid Control Act, said Taslim Uddin, an additional prosecutor at the court.    - bdnews24.com


