DU student Birendra murder case awaiting verdict for 44 years

Birendra Kumar Sarker , a Dhaka University master's student', who was killed by a classmate at Jagannath Hall of the university (DU) in 1978. But, the trial proceeding of the case is yet to be completed even after 44 and a half years of the incident.

Labaid Hospital physician Dr Naznin was killed in 2006 and the final trial proceeding of the killing case only completed last year. One Sabina Khatun of Kushtia district was killed after rape by criminals in 2004, but the trial proceedings of the case was also completed in December last year. A girl was killed by her brother- in- law after rape. The incident took place at Chokoriya under Cox's Bazar district in 1995. But, the final trial

of the killing case was completed by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in December last year.

These pieces of information of delay in completing the trial proceedings came out after conducting an analysis of some killing case verdicts delivered by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in December last year. The analysis revealed that, on average, about 18 years are needed to complete the trial proceedings of a killing case.

Talking to this correspondent Law Commission Chairman and former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque said that a large number of judges and proper monitoring by the higher authorities are needed to the complete investigation and trial proceedings in order overcome delay in trial proceedings.

The Law Commission chairman explained that millions of cases were pending with the courts for disposal. But, now about 2000 judges are discharging their duties against tens of thousands cases. The investigation process did not complete quickly as well as prosecution could not produce witnesses before the court in time and judges were transferred frequently, which are responsible for the delay.

It is very much unfortunate that the trial proceedings of Birendra Kumar Sarker did not complete even after 44 years. The authorities concerned must take initiative to complete the trial proceedings of the case as early as possible, the former chief justice noted.

It was known from Birendra Kumar Sarker killing case documents that the case is now pending before the Special Judge's Court No 3 in Dhaka for disposal. A total of 34 judges have been changed during the long trial proceedings of the case. The court framed charges in the case in 1986. But, only 8 state witnesses gave their deposition and the trial of the case is yet to complete in the lower court.

Criminal law experts opined that this delay of conducting trial is clear violation of Section 265 (H) and 339 (C) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 134 of the Evidence Act.

They alleged that if this continues, the judiciary will collapse. The state, court, prosecutors and all parties concerned were equally responsible for this lack of justice. If the criminal proceedings are properly followed, such incidents would not happen, they noted.

Attorney General AM Aminuddin said that the trial proceedings of all cases especially criminal cases must complete within a short period of time considering the gravity of offences. It is necessary to find out the reason for the delay and authorities must take remedial action, the chief law officer of the state noted.

Criminal law expert Advocate Aminul Islam said that according to Section 339 (C) of the CrPC, the court concerned has to dispose of the case within 360 days from the date of receipt of the case.

According to Section 134 of the Evidence Act, if the court thinks that the testimony of one witness is sufficient in sentencing the accused. Then the court will be able to punish without any delay. But, it was very much unfortunate that the killing case of Birendra Kumar Sarker had not been disposed of even after so long time.

According to the Supreme Court sources, till December 31 in 2021 a total of 24,31,788 criminal cases were pending with the courts across the country for disposal. Among these cases, a total of 4,557 criminal cases were pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and a total of 3,12,670 criminal cases were pending with the High Court Division while a total of 21,14,561 criminal cases were pending with the subordinate courts and tribunals of the country for disposal.