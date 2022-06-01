Court fixes June 15 for producing all witnesses

A Dhaka court fixed June 15 for producing rest of the witnesses in 30-year-old Sagira Morshed murder case.

The lone eye- witness, rickshaw puller Salam Mollah whose age was 24 at the time of the incident and

now aged 56, gave his deposition on Tuesday.

Judge Rafiqul Islam of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) of Dhaka recorded the statement of the lone eye-witness.A total eight witnesses out of 57 prosecution witnesses were examined by the tribunal.











