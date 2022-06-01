76pc patients pregnancy related: Report

Fistula On Rise In Country's WomenNilufer Begum, 25, has been admitted in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) for last one week because of her fistula surgery just after giving birth to a baby.

Nilufer, a house wife from Hariduspur village of Tanore upazila, Rajshahi said that she had faced unbearable pain both in physically and mentally.

Her mother, Ayesha Begum said that she developed such disease after giving birth to her first baby girl two years back.

"A local midwife had forcefully delivered the baby that caused too much bleeding and gradually she developed this fistula that brought a lot of sufferings for my daughter," she said.

Nilufar said, "The part of

my birth canal was severely injured due to unskilled acts of a midwife. The birth canal and the urine part became one that caused constant urination. Always I need to be conscious so that people would not sense bad smell from my body. I had to bear with a socio cultural stigmatization," She said.

She also noted that her conjugal life was turning chaotic due to this disease while talking to this correspondent, who recently paid a visit to a few hospitals in city's capital including Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), BSMMU and Ad-Din Hospital in Dhaka (Mogbazar) to investigate the present status with regard to this health issue of women.

However, this correspondent talked with various health experts, reviewing research reports and a good number of patients.

The findings show that the number of such patients is increasing every day despite availability of health services across countries run by both the government and non government organizations.

The possible reasons behind increasing number of fistula among women include getting married and becoming pregnant before the appropriate age, giving birth under an unskilled mid wife, ignorance of the family members on the issue, wrong surgical fistula treatment and also not reaching the wide number of patients due to lack of exact data as the country has not conducted a national survey on fistula yet.



The situation of Parul Akhter, 24, another fistula patient, who is admitted in The National Fistula Centre, under DMCH is not different from Nilufar. She will have a surgery operation very soon.

Talking with this correspondent, she said that she had a history of prolonged labour of three days when delivering her first baby and she thinks that the reason for such disease was lack of information.

"I gave birth with the help of a local midwife. She tried to make a passage through my birth canal; unfortunately such act caused internal damages that I realized later but it was too late," said Parul, a typical obstetric fistula patient.

These are few examples of such diseases of pregnant mothers but a huge number of such patients remain unnoticed as women suffering from such diseases are very often not willing to expose because of shame.

However, according to a recent research report of Engender Health (a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, active in Women's Health and Sexual and Reproductive Health), titled 'Bangladesh's Fistula Care Project', suggests that the number of women suffering from fistula in Bangladesh is 1.7 for every thousand married women.

The research report reveals that, 76 per cent of women are suffering from fistula due to obstetric (interrupted delivery), 24 per cent due to surgery, 80 per cent (uterus removal) due to surgery and 20 per cent due to post-caesarean injury.

Besides, according to 2009 data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), every year, an estimated 2,000 new women develop obstetric fistula and 71,000 women are living with it at present.

The health experts also told The Daily Observer that two to three thousands new fistula patients are being added in the country every year but doctors operate more than three hundred patients a year.

According to a source from DMCH, who spoke seeking anonymity, said that the number of fistula patients in the country has doubled since last 10 years.

It also said that there are more gynecologists among the doctors in Bangladesh and of them there is merely any doctor who has specialization in fistula.

There are only 25 to 30 surgeons available in DMCH and about 250 to 300 fistula patients receive treatment every year, according to the registered book of DMCH.

Dr Rashid Chowhdhury of DMCH said that they had 16 beds but the number of beds has been increased to 35 due to the increasing number of patients every day.

He also noted that the disease is more prevalent among women who get married and conceived before appropriate age.

When asked about the steps that can be taken to address the issue, he said that community Fistula Advocate initiative through midwives can be very effective.

Prof Dr Anowara Begum, Gynecology, Obstetrics, Infertility Specialist and Surgeon, noted that we need to provide female doctor in the rural and remote areas.

"As rural women feel ashamed to express this issue therefore we need female doctors more to reach these patients," she said.

Referring to the importance of midwives in reducing the number of fistula, Prof Dr Sayaba Akhter, Gynecology, Obstetrics Specialist and Surgeon, of BSMMUH said that patients need skilled and trained birth attendants who can ensure safe motherhood through screening of complicated and high risk cases, delivery and postnatal care.

"We must keep in mind that still a huge number of child deliveries take place at home so we need proper educated and skilled midwives to attain these female folks to be free from fistula," she added.

She also informs that a separate Fistula Centre has been set up in Bangabandhu Shikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) C- Block too realizing the increasing number of fistula patients.

However, free fistula patients are being treated at 11 government medical college hospitals across the country, including the National Fistula Center at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Ad-Din Hospital in Dhaka and Jessore, Kumudini Hospital in Tangail and Lamb in Parbotipur, Dinajpur.











