1,149 unregistered medical facilities shut down in 4 days

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has shut down operations of 1,149 unregistered clinic-diagnostic centres across the country in the last four days as the 72-hour ultimatum of the DGHS to close all illegal clinic-diagnostic centres in the country ended on Sunday.

This is known from the updated information of the DGHS.

In the last four days, 286 illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres have been sealed off in Dhaka Division, 190 in Chattogram, 135 in

Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 121 in Mymensingh, 65 in Barishal, 35 in Sylhet and 303 in Khulna. Of these, 13 institutions have been sealed off in two Dhaka City Corporation areas.

On the other hand, if the registration's conditions of private hospitals and clinics are met, the registration of the clinics which were closed due to the ongoing campaign of the DGHS will be reconsidered, said the DGHS.

According to the DGHS, the operations will be carried out in the registered hospitals as well.

Prof. Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of the DGHS (Administration), said that the registration of the closed clinic will be considered if the minimum conditions are met. The operations will also be carried out in the registered hospitals. Then the classification will be done in measuring standard level. Besides, raids will be carried out in legal hospitals soon to curb irregularities.











