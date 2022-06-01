Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL takes series of programmes to face BNP, JCD

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

Amid the increase in activities of the opposition political parties the ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to take a series of programmes to increase its field level activities.
The programme is being launched across the country, including Dhaka, in protest against the statements and actions of BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders against Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The decision was taken at a joint meeting of AL with the presidents and general secretaries of the Dhaka city North and South Awami League and allied organizations and the two mayors of Dhaka at the party's central office on Tuesday.
After the meeting, the party's Joint General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif told reporters, "The statements made by the BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are not political language. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been threatened with death with the slogan 'weapons of
Seventy-five, roar again'.
He said Awami League would hold protest processions and rallies across the country on June 4 in protest. The Dhaka North city will do on June 8, Dhaka South city will on June 10.
The General Secretary of Mahila Awami League, Mahmuda Begum Creeck, said that the party will hold demonstrations and rallies across the country on June 1.
The Juba Mahila League will hold a rally on June 2. The Swachchasebak League will hold a rally at the central Shaheed Minar on June 4. Krishak League will also hold a protest rally on the same day.
On May 22, Chhatra Dal staged a rally at Dhaka University demanding a statement by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia as 'death threat' and 'ugly'.
The BCL is obstructing the students from entering the Dhaka University campus, alleging that the Prime Minister was threatened with death from that rally. The two sides also clashed on May 25 and 26.
Chhatra League President Al-Nahean Khan Joy told Daily Observer after the meeting on Tuesday, "We are conducting regular programmes. However, at the moment, I have instructed the leaders and activists of Chhatra League to remain vigilant so that no one can create chaos on the campus."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU student Birendra murder case awaiting verdict for 44 years
Court fixes June 15 for producing all witnesses
76pc patients pregnancy related: Report
1,149 unregistered medical facilities shut down in 4 days
AL takes series of programmes to face BNP, JCD
14 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
BD first to bar shore-passes for sailors over monkeypox fears
No excuses about democracy, human rights, press freedom: Haas


Latest News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
Bangladesh to play Indonesia in FIFA international friendly Wednesday
Islamic Solidarity Games: 64 athletes to represent Bangladesh
Court orders arrest of two AB Bank officials
Digital Security Act would be amended if needed: Anisul
RMG sector delegation meets senior ILO officials in Geneva
5 ABT men convicted for militant activities in Lalmonirhat
Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express train service starts Wednesday
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Most Read News
West, Ukraine must act to resolve food crisis: Russia
EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
Nepal plane crash: All 22 bodies found
Global Covid cases top 532 million
Conversation on tobacco harm reduction strategy
Zelensky urges EU to end 'quarrels', adopt sanctions
Russia will find other importers for its oil: Envoy
Youth found dead at Khulna rehab centre
Countdown starts from midnight today
Death row convict Minny seeks bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft