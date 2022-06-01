AL takes series of programmes to face BNP, JCD

Amid the increase in activities of the opposition political parties the ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to take a series of programmes to increase its field level activities.

The programme is being launched across the country, including Dhaka, in protest against the statements and actions of BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders against Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of AL with the presidents and general secretaries of the Dhaka city North and South Awami League and allied organizations and the two mayors of Dhaka at the party's central office on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the party's Joint General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif told reporters, "The statements made by the BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are not political language. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been threatened with death with the slogan 'weapons of

Seventy-five, roar again'.

He said Awami League would hold protest processions and rallies across the country on June 4 in protest. The Dhaka North city will do on June 8, Dhaka South city will on June 10.

The General Secretary of Mahila Awami League, Mahmuda Begum Creeck, said that the party will hold demonstrations and rallies across the country on June 1.

The Juba Mahila League will hold a rally on June 2. The Swachchasebak League will hold a rally at the central Shaheed Minar on June 4. Krishak League will also hold a protest rally on the same day.

On May 22, Chhatra Dal staged a rally at Dhaka University demanding a statement by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia as 'death threat' and 'ugly'.

The BCL is obstructing the students from entering the Dhaka University campus, alleging that the Prime Minister was threatened with death from that rally. The two sides also clashed on May 25 and 26.

Chhatra League President Al-Nahean Khan Joy told Daily Observer after the meeting on Tuesday, "We are conducting regular programmes. However, at the moment, I have instructed the leaders and activists of Chhatra League to remain vigilant so that no one can create chaos on the campus."











