14 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

14 more dengue patients have been hospitalised in Dhaka in the past 24 hours till Tuesday. The picture shows relatives speak to a dengue patient at Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 14 more dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka in the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the total number of officially hospitalised patients to 352 since January 1.
No dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours outside Dhaka, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services.
A total of 49, including 48 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different health facilities in the capital and only one patient was undergoing treatment outside Dhaka city, said the release.
The DGHS data also showed that 163 dengue patients were hospitalised in May, 23 in April, 20 in February and March each and 126 in January.
The DGHS, in a pre-monsoon survey in April, found a higher density of Aedes mosquito in Dhaka comparing with the mosquito density in 2021 and predicted a worsened dengue situation unless quick steps were taken.
Of the total number of hospitalised dengue
patients, 260 or around 74 per cent were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka city, according to official data.
In 2021, at least 28,429 dengue patients and 105 deaths were recorded officially, the second-highest yearly dengue hospitalisation and dengue deaths since 2000 when Bangladesh started keeping records.


