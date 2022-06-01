Video
BD first to bar shore-passes for sailors over monkeypox fears

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has become the first confirmed country to enact seafarer restrictions in the wake of the global spread of monkeypox, with other Asian nations looking at tightening rules too.
Chittagong Port has barred shore passes for all crew unless in the case of an emergency, while signed-off crew will have to undergo health checks.
Other nearby nations, including China and India, have been discussing tightening entry measures as the world braces for the spread of the disease, report spalsh247.com
Singapore-based Splash 24/7 provides the latest incisive, exclusive maritime news, plus interviews and in-depth analysis on global maritime, shipping and offshore.
Amid the rising number of monkeypox cases around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it does not believe that the recent outbreak outside Africa will lead to a new pandemic.
The global health body also said that it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.
More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox - a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - have so far been recorded in May in around 23 countries, mostly in Europe.


