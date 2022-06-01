No excuses about democracy, human rights, press freedom: Haas

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said on Tuesday that the US wants accountability and reforms in RAB - before sanctions against the agency and seven of its current and former top officials can be lifted, however, there can be no excuses when it comes to democracy and human rights.

"The United States is committed to a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable. Promoting respect for human rights is not something we can do alone, but is best accomplished working with our allies and partners across the globe, it is the central to the US foreign policy. President Biden is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centred on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights," he remarks while talking with the diplomatic correspondent of Bangladesh.

"As President Biden has

made it clear, human rights and defence of human rights are central to the US foreign policy. And the sanctions that have been imposed on RAB and some of the officials for human rights are result of that," Ambassador Haas was delivering his speech at "DCAB Talk" hosted by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at Jatiya Press Club.

Presided over by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus the event was moderated by its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin.

While asked what concrete steps Bangladesh can take on RAB reform, Peter Haas said that US is prioritising RAB's accountability in potential human rights abuses and reforms to ensure that same violations don't happen again. The US imposed sanctions on RAB on December 10 last year. In the last several months, Bangladesh has been making various efforts to have the sanctions lifted.

"You must understand that it is not about specifics but the underlying principles: commitment to human rights and accountability in the cases of human rights violations," he added.

Haas also spoke of a free and fair election, DSA, present economic situation of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's challenges and US-Bangladesh relation in future days.

"The United States should remain the same steadfast partner to Bangladesh for the next fifty years as it has been over the past fifty years," he said.

Discussing over the upcoming election issue, US Ambassador said, "It is up to Bangladesh to decide how they will be working to create those conditions. We have been looking at some of the international election standards to understand better what they are and looking at the Carter Centre, in particular. They have a very comprehensive list of what those standards are."

The role of the Election Commission and a free press is crucial for any election.

"Freedom of press, no violence and the role of Election Commission are some of the important factors to ensure a fair election. This is the job of Bangladesh government, Bangladeshi people, media and Bangladesh's civil society to ensure free and fair election."

Replying to a question, Haas said the USA does not see any Sri Lanka-like situation in Bangladesh, noting that Bangladesh is a country which has done "extremely well" in terms of debt management with careful borrowing and strong foreign currency reserve.

"Basically Bangladesh is not Sri Lanka," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, mentioning fundamentally there are different sets of challenges.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh has taken a small amount of loan from China.

The ambassador, however, said it does not mean that Bangladesh economy does not face challenges - with inflation and growing food prices. He said both the successes of Bangladesh and the challenges it faces are real.











