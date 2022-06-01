FBCCI wants loan moratorium facility till Dec

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has sought extension of the loan moratorium facility till December 2022 without any payment.

It also asked for an increase in the Export Development Fund from $7.5 billion to $10 billion, the FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin told this after a meeting with Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

FBCCI presented their demands to Bangladesh Bank for its consideration, said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam.

Till December last year, if 15 per cent of the total debt was recovered, there was an opportunity for debtors to avoid being defaulters that ended this year.

The coronavirus situation prevails in different countries in the world that is continuing affecting business and economic activities of Bangladesh, he said.

Due to the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prices of raw materials and freight cost are rising day by day that weighed on the international business activities, he said.

On December 30, 2021, the central bank eased its loan classification policy for all borrowers following an FBCCI demand.

In August 2021, the Bangladesh Bank extended the loan repayment facility under relaxed conditions to December 31, 2021.

The facility was first introduced in March 2020 amid the Covid pandemic enabling all borrowers to avoid having their loans classified.











