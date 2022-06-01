Video
BD won't buy Russian crude oil for specification mismatch

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday that Bangladesh will not buy crude oil from Russia as the fuel's specification will not match with the country's own requirements.
 "We told them that we are not going to procure the crude oil from them as it is not match with the country's own requirements," he said at a meet the energy reporter's programme on Tuesday at Bidyut Bhaban. Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) jointly organised the event titled: "BPDB's 50th Anniversary: Achievements and Challenges."
Nasrul said not only Bangladesh many countries are facing difficulties in keeping their price lower amid the global situation after the Russia-Ukraine war. It is affecting us like others as its impact is huge.
He said many countries
are offering Bangladesh to buy their petroleum products and Bangladesh has no crisis regarding the petroleum fuel as it has long import term agreements with different countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Replying to a question over its impact on gas and power tariff, "you should not think that you would get electricity at the same price that you were getting 13 years back. You should not expect that."
Nasrul said, yes, there was a commitment that the tariff will be come down gradually but today we could said that we don't know when it could be bring down we could only say that it would be competitive.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the businesspeople to stop commenting on rental power plants as he ruled out any reduction in power tariff.  
We are phasing out the high cost power plants, but still we are struggling for uninterrupted and quality power supply at affordable price.
"we asked the business people to talk about the uninterrupted and quality power supply at affordable price, they (businesses) should talk about...from which kind of plants they are getting electricity should not be their subject", he said.
He also said there is no possibility that the electricity tariff will decrease. It may rise, but will remain within affordability.
BPDB chairman Mahbubur Rahman and FERB chairman Shamim Jahangir also addressed the function while it was moderated by FERB executive director Rishan Nasrullah.  
Reacting to the FBCCI's demand for shutting down the rental and quick rental power plants, Nasrul said "If fabric merchants talk about power plants from which we should get electricity, it's not fair."  
"If your problem is about uninterrupted power supply, then it's okay", he said.  
"You should not advise about the dos and don'ts....You should talk about whether the power supply situation has improved or not", he added.  
Defending the BPDB's moves about raising power tariff, the state minister said the income of the people has increased too.  
Pointing his finger over the investment issue in power sector, Hamid said "If we go for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the entire power distribution and transmission line have to go underground...all substation will go underground which are very costly projects", he said adding that only Uttara Area will need Tk 14,000 crore to take the system underground.


