Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:53 AM
Home Front Page

Cop killed in city road crash

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A policeman was killed as a covered van hit his motorcycle in the capital's Kakrail crossing early hour on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shahidul Islam Mondol, 46, Son of Abdul Karim Mandal, a resident of Pastari village under Ishwarganj upazila in Mymensingh district.
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp in-charge Mohammad Bachchu Mia
confirmed the matter.
The deceased Shahidul was working under Police Branch-1 of Home Ministry. He was a constable of Gazipur Highway Police. "The accident took place at around 12.30am," Subir Kumar Karmakar, Sub-Inspector (SI) of DMP's Ramna Police Station said.
Shahidul was critically injured after a covered van of 'Shah Cement' hit his motorcycle while returning finishing his duty, said Ramna Police Station SI Subir Kumar Karmaker.
He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.


