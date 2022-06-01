Video
PM offers Fateha at mazar of Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her sister Sheikh Rehena offers prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara of Gopalganj on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

TUNGIPARA, May 31: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday offered prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara of Gopalganj.
Accompanied by her sister and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, she offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre.
Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Hasina and Rehana and their family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
The prime minister also offered prayers at the
graves of her grandfather and Bangabandhu's father Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Grandmother Sheikh Sahera Khatun in Tungipara.
A doa and milad mahfil was also held after zuhr prayers at Bangabandhu's mausoleum complex mosque marking the death anniversary of the prime minister's grandmother, who died this day (May 31) in 1974.
The prime minister along with her family members and relatives attended the doa and milad mahfil from Bangabandhu's home on mazar premises.
Earlier, she paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mazar.
After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.
Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.
Secretaries at the prime minister's office and local Awami League leaders were also present.    -UNB


