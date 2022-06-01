Tk 2,44,864cr budget deficit likely in upcoming FY

The biggest deficit budget, in terms of total amount, in the history of the country is coming in 2022-23 Compared to the gross domestic product (GDP), the deficit stands at 5.55 per cent. In the current fiscal year 2020-21, it was 6 per cent. However, for the previous 10 years, the budget deficit was kept below 5 per cent.

The size of the deficit budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year is Tk 2,44,864 crore. This is 5.55 per cent of GDP. This deficit will be filled with domestic and foreign loans. The initial target for borrowing from abroad in the next fiscal year has been set at Tk 1,16,523 crore to fill the systemic deficit. Besides, Tk 1,28,341 crore taka will be borrowed from the internal level of the country. Of this, borrowing from the banking sector alone amounts to Tk 94,000 crore.

Talking to Finance Ministry officials, sources said that the government is going to announce a budget of Tk 677,864 crore for the next fiscal year. Around Tk 2,44,864 crore will have to be borrowed to meet this expenditure and implement the budget. Officials involved in budgeting said that the government has to go this route due to low revenue collection in the country due to the impact of coronavirus and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the relevant sources, the work of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year has started with a possible expenditure of Tk 677,864 crore. This is 15.4 per cent of GDP. The total revenue target has been set at Tk 433,000 crore. The total deficit between income and expenditure stood at Tk 2,44,864 crore, which has been kept within 5.5 per cent of GDP.

Economists at home and abroad have made many arguments for and against the budget deficit. Some say that borrowing budgets scatter money, increase inflation and reduce the lending capacity of the banking sector. In addition, the government has to pay high interest against the loan. That is why a significant portion of the budget has to be spent on paying interest and this increases the level of risk in the fiscal sector. Again, someone said that if the income is less, the expenditure for development work decreases. As a result, the deficit budget is used to increase development expenditure.

Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank said that the government should not borrow more from the banking sector even if there are targets. Because, foreign loans are cheaper now. As a result, there is less risk of problems in the banking sector.

Sources said that Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023 in Parliament on Thursday, June 9. This will be the fourth consecutive budget of the Finance Minister and the 52nd budget of Bangladesh. This time, the Finance Department of the Finance Ministry has initially estimated a budget of Tk 677,864 crore. In the next financial year, the size of the budget is increasing by 12.6 percent. In the coming budget, the total revenue collection has been estimated at Tk 4,33,000 crore. As such, the deficit in the new budget stands at Tk 2,44,064 crore. This is 5.55 per cent of GDP. This is 15.36 per cent of the gross domestic product or GDP.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, prices of essential commodities, including edible oil, are rising uncontrollably in the global market. As a result, the inflation rate has exceeded the target. There has been a lot of pressure on fuel oil and farmers' fertilizer subsidies. Besides, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic has not completely cut the 'shadow of the black cloud' on employment and investment. The poor, low-income people, educated unemployed and small and medium entrepreneurs including all classes of consumers are not able to get out of the crisis. With these issues in mind, in addition to tackling the crisis in the next budget, a few more issues are being given more importance.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 677,864 crore. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore, which was estimated at Tk 389,000 crore. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 44,000 crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946 crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456 crore in the Customs sector, Tk 2,04,075 crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523 crore in other sectors.

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000 crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000 crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246 crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.









