Wednesday, 1 June, 2022, 6:52 AM
Week-long photo exhibition on Bangabandhu begins in city

Published : Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent  

Bangladesh Photojournalists Association and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy jointly organized a programme titled 'Bangabandhu and Ruposhi Bangla Photo Exhibition and Honorary receptions 2022' at the capital at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday.The week-long exhibition of 100 pictures of Bangabandhu's life and work and 100 pictures of nature of the country is open to all daily from 11 am to 8 pm and on Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm in Gallery No. 3 of National Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
Hasan Mahmud, Information and Broadcasting Minister was present as chief guest. "Ziaur Rahman will remain in the pages of history as a killer and a traitor", he said.
Four photographers have been awarded at the programme. They are--Md Ponir Hossain, Shamsul Haider Badsha, Sazzad Mahmud Nayon and Zakir Hossain Chowdhory.
State Minister for Culture KM Khalid was also present while Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky presided over the occasion.
Director (Fine Arts) Mini Karim, President of Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts Golam Mostafa, General Secretary Kajal Hazra and Convener of the event Moin Uddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme. The guests distributed prizes among the photographers.



